LCG Reminds Residents of Trash and Transit Schedule Changes

Lafayette Consolidated Government is reminding residents that this is a long holiday weekend, which means there may be changes in your trash and recycling collection.

One of the changes that LCG wants to make people aware of is the Lafayette Transit System holiday schedule. Lafayette Transit System will not operate on Labor Day, Monday, September 6, 2021, and will resume the following day on Tuesday, September 7, 2021.



Lafayette residents should also note that Monday’s trash and recycling collection will still take place as normal. Republic Services will run their regularly scheduled routes on Labor Day.

