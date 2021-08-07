Here’s How to Learn the Greek Alphabet with an Easy Song!

Get our free mobile app

Last year we had to learn the Greek alphabet here in Louisana because of hurricanes. This year we need to know it because of COVID-19 variants!

I'm not trying to be flip about the pandemic, because I find it to be a serious situation. However, with doctors naming these different variants of the virus with letters from the Greek alphabet, I feel like I have some very specific information to impart... how to learn the actual Greek alphabet.

How did I learn the Greek alphabet? As an alum of the Zeta Kappa Chapter of Kappa Kappa Gamma at Bowling Green State University in Ohio, I learned the Greek alphabet during my 'pledge' or 'new member' phase and it's stuck with me all these years later. We sorority girls love our songs, cheers, and chants. Please don't judge me.

Here's how to learn the entire Greek alphabet, in order, using a simple, easy-to-remember song.

Α - ALPHA

B - BETA

Γ - GAMMA

Δ - DELTA

E - EPSILON

Z - ZETA

H - ETA

Θ - THETA

I - IOTA

K - KAPPA

Λ - LAMBDA

M - MU

N - NU

Ξ - XI

O - OMICRON

Π - PI

P - RHO

Σ - SIGMA

T - TAU

Y - UPSILON

Φ - PHI

X - CHI

Ψ - PSI

Ω - OMEGA

