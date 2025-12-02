LFT Fiber customers across Acadiana faced major service disruptions Tuesday after a fiber line was reportedly damaged by an outside work crew. The outage affected both internet and phone service, leaving businesses, residents, and even law enforcement agencies without reliable connectivity.

UPDATE 5P:

LFT Fiber has given us another update:

We are aware that some customers are experiencing severe connectivity degradation or a loss of internet and phone service. This is due to a cut on a main Lumen fiber line in Texas impacting the entire region. Lumen is one of the major backbone providers that connects regional networks like ours to the wider internet, so damage on their network can disrupt service for multiple providers across the area. Our team is actively managing the effect on our services. We have already taken steps to extend capacity and re-route traffic and will continue to do so while repair work is underway. You may experience sluggish internet and phone service until the repair is complete. At this time, Lumen has not provided an estimated completion window, but we will share updates as soon as new information becomes available. We appreciate your patience while we work through this regional issue.

Continue to check back as crews work diligently to restore services.

UPDATE 4P:

LFT Fiber has provided the following update:

We are aware that some customers are experiencing severe connectivity degradation or a complete loss of internet and phone service. This is due to a third-party outside work crew damaging one of our main fiber lines. In addition to that, there is a separate fiber cut in Texas that is impacting overall network capacity in the region, which is contributing to the issue. Our crew is on-site at the local cut and working on repairs. We have already taken steps to extend capacity where possible and will continue to do so while restoration work continues through the evening. At this time, we do not have an estimated completion window. We will provide updates as soon as more information becomes available. Thank you for your patience while we work to restore service as quickly as possible.

We will continue to provide updates as they become available.

ORIGINAL POST:

LFT Fiber Confirms Cause of the Outage

The provider first acknowledged intermittent phone issues earlier in the day, telling customers their team was working to restore full service. By mid-afternoon, LFT Fiber released a more detailed update confirming that a cut fiber line was responsible for the widespread disruption.

According to the company, the damaged line knocked out both phone and internet services for a large number of customers. Technicians are on site assessing the damage and working to fix the issue. At this time, no estimated restoration window has been provided.

Police Departments and Agencies Impacted

The Scott Police Department is among the agencies affected. In a public notice, the department said it is experiencing phone line issues and asked residents to be patient as service crews work to restore connectivity.

Other agencies and businesses relying on LFT Fiber reported similar challenges throughout the day.

Local Businesses Feel the Impact

Businesses across the area have also been slowed or temporarily put on hold. Several restaurants reported that digital payment systems were down, leaving customers to pay with checks or cash until connectivity returns. Some workplaces relying on cloud-based systems experienced full operational pauses.

More Updates Expected Soon

LFT Fiber says updates will be shared as technicians continue repairs. We will update this story as soon as more information becomes available.