List of Festivals Around Acadiana for 2022

We are about to enter festival season here in South Louisiana and since most large gatherings have been canceled the last two years, we could not be more excited to celebrate this year.

We have compiled a list of all the festivals happening around the Acadiana area so that you can plan out the rest of your year.

Mardi Gras parades start this weekend and will kick off the festival season.

Feb 18: Krewe de Canailles Walking Parade in Downtown Lafayette

Feb 19: Carencro Mardi Gras Parade

Feb 20: Scott Mardi Gras Parade

Feb 26: Krewe of Bonaparte Mardi Gras Parade

Feb 26: Youngsville Mardi Gras Parade

March 1: Mardi Gras Day Parades

Here is a list of festivals happening around the Acadiana area in 2022:

March 17: Patty in the Parc in Lafayette

March 18-20: Festival Acadiens et Creoles in Lafayette

March 26: Holi Festival in Lafayette

April 2: Poboy Festival in Lafayette

April 20-24: Cycle Zydeco in the Acadiana Area

April 22-24: Boudin Festival in Scott

April 22- 24: Etouffee Festival in Arnaudville

April 27- May 1: Festival International in Lafayette

May 6-7: Smoked Meat Festival in Ville Platte

May 7: Herb & Garden Festival in Sunset

May 6-8: Crawfish Festival in Breaux Bridge

May 11-15: Frog Festival in Rayne

May 29: Zydeco Extravaganza in Lafayette

May 25-June 5: Cajun Heartland State Fair in Lafayette

June 4: Daylily Festival & Garden Show in Abbevillle

July 4: Uncle Sam’s Jam in Lafayette

Aug 17-21: Shrimp Festival in Delcambre

Sept 10: Pepper Festival in Saint Martinville

Sept 22- 25: Sugar Cane Festival in New Iberia

Oct 1: Latin Festival in Lafayette

Oct 7-9: Cattle Festival in Abbeville

Oct 8: Sweet Dough Pie Festival in Grand Coteau

Oct 8-9: Gumbo Cookoff in New Iberia

Oct 20: Rice Festival in Crowley

Oct 22: Gulf Brew Craft Beer Festival in Lafayette

Oct 28-29: Blackpot Fesitval in Lafayette

Nov 5-6: Giant Omelette Celebration in Abbeville

Nov 19-13: Cracklin Festival in Port Barre

