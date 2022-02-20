List of Festivals Around Acadiana for 2022
We are about to enter festival season here in South Louisiana and since most large gatherings have been canceled the last two years, we could not be more excited to celebrate this year.
We have compiled a list of all the festivals happening around the Acadiana area so that you can plan out the rest of your year.
Mardi Gras parades start this weekend and will kick off the festival season.
Feb 18: Krewe de Canailles Walking Parade in Downtown Lafayette
Feb 19: Carencro Mardi Gras Parade
Feb 20: Scott Mardi Gras Parade
Feb 26: Krewe of Bonaparte Mardi Gras Parade
Feb 26: Youngsville Mardi Gras Parade
March 1: Mardi Gras Day Parades
Here is a list of festivals happening around the Acadiana area in 2022:
March 17: Patty in the Parc in Lafayette
March 18-20: Festival Acadiens et Creoles in Lafayette
March 26: Holi Festival in Lafayette
April 2: Poboy Festival in Lafayette
April 20-24: Cycle Zydeco in the Acadiana Area
April 22-24: Boudin Festival in Scott
April 22- 24: Etouffee Festival in Arnaudville
April 27- May 1: Festival International in Lafayette
May 6-7: Smoked Meat Festival in Ville Platte
May 7: Herb & Garden Festival in Sunset
May 6-8: Crawfish Festival in Breaux Bridge
May 11-15: Frog Festival in Rayne
May 29: Zydeco Extravaganza in Lafayette
May 25-June 5: Cajun Heartland State Fair in Lafayette
June 4: Daylily Festival & Garden Show in Abbevillle
July 4: Uncle Sam’s Jam in Lafayette
Aug 17-21: Shrimp Festival in Delcambre
Sept 10: Pepper Festival in Saint Martinville
Sept 22- 25: Sugar Cane Festival in New Iberia
Oct 1: Latin Festival in Lafayette
Oct 7-9: Cattle Festival in Abbeville
Oct 8: Sweet Dough Pie Festival in Grand Coteau
Oct 8-9: Gumbo Cookoff in New Iberia
Oct 20: Rice Festival in Crowley
Oct 22: Gulf Brew Craft Beer Festival in Lafayette
Oct 28-29: Blackpot Fesitval in Lafayette
Nov 5-6: Giant Omelette Celebration in Abbeville
Nov 19-13: Cracklin Festival in Port Barre
