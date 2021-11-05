Lottery Ticket for $1.3 Million Sold in Lake Charles

Check your tickets because one could be worth a million-plus! The Louisiana Lottery announced that a ticket worth $1.3million was sold in Lake Charles from the More 4 Less store located on Ryan Street. The winning ticket was drawn this past Saturday, October 30.

If you missed what the winner numbers were for the October 30 drawing, we made it easy for you!

As always, the winner has 180 days to claim their prize once the numbers are drawn, and they must show up with the original ticket in person to the main office.