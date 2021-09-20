Louisiana Debate, How Cold Does It Have To Be to Cook A Gumbo?

The great debate rages on every year in Louisiana as folks have their opinion on how cold does it need to get for us to cook gumbo. Some people say it doesn't matter how hot or cold it is, gumbo is good anytime.

Now some Louisiana Cajuns say the temperature needs to drop below 60 degrees before cooking their first gumbo of the year.

So which one is best? Over the weekend, I decided to cook gumbo and the temperature outside was in the mid to upper 80's. To me, when you are hungry for a gumbo, then cook you one.

Gumbo (Mike Soileau TSM)

I like cooking gumbo during football season. It's just a tradition in our family and makes the day better when you have that pot of roux just boiling. The smell alone just makes you feel better about life.

If you are one of those people who like it to be cold outside before you partake in cooking and or eating gumbo, then you are in luck. Forecasters with the National Weather Service is calling for rain mid-week this week but that is not the lucky part.

Once this front rolls through, they are calling for temperatures to drop into the mid to upper 50's at night. That's right, starting on Thursday, the highs will be in the lower 80's and the lows in the upper 50's throughout the rest of the week and into the weekend.

So if you are a cold-weather kind of person for gumbo, break out those gumbo pots and get ready because your time is here!