Louisiana Doctor Posts Emotional Plea to the Unvaccinated

I'm pretty confident that I can speak for just about everyone in the United States, and especially here in Louisiana when I say: we are tired of fighting the coronavirus. The pandemic has stolen so much from us, and the cancellation of the New Orleans Jazz and Heritage Festival over the weekend should be a big wake-up call for citizens of our state. The festival was canceled for the second year in a row due to the alarming rise in COVID cases once again.

Jazz Fest brings millions of dollars in revenue to Louisiana and was going to be the boost that local and regional restaurants, vendors, artisans, stagehands, concession workers, audio technicians, radio and television advertising, etc needed after a year of shutdowns and quarantines. It's not just a festival, it's the livelihood for hundreds and hundreds of Louisiana citizens, including many, many musicians from right here in Acadiana. The economic hit is huge. Again.

And it's not just the financial impact. We have lost thousands of lives, and the Delta variant of the coronavirus is running rampant, even though we have vaccines available at no cost in our state. And our health care workers on the front lines are frustrated with those who refuse to be part of the solution. They are our heroes, and they are tired.

One doctor in the Ochsner Health Care System in New Orleans has written a heart-rending post on his social media page, via WVUE, pleading with those who are not vaccinated. Dr. Jairo Santanilla, is a critical care doctor, and his touching appeal to those who have not been vaccinated can be seen below. Thank you for being on the front lines, Dr Santanilla, and God Bless.