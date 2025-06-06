Young Louisiana Girl Hit by Car After Visiting Ice Cream Truck

HAMMOND,LA (KPEL) —Hearing the ice cream truck passing through the neighborhood as a kid was easily one of the most exciting parts of the summertime.

Young Girl Victim of Hit and Run at Ice Cream Truck

Unfortunately for an 11-year-old in Hammond, what would have been a wholesome memory quickly turned into a frightening situation when she was struck by a vehicle after getting ice cream from an ice cream truck.

Kateria Wells and her husband told WBRZ that their daughter was so excited to get her ice cream and was running back to her front yard when she was hit.

A little kid is happy to get ice cream, she was excited to go get her ice cream, but after getting hit, all that went away

Allegedly, the driver, Lance Paul, wasn't remorseful and even screamed "Keep your effing kids out the road" before driving off.

The Tangipahoa Sheriff's Office says that Paul called 911 after driving off and told dispatch that he felt 'threatened'.

He now faces a hit-and-run charge along with careless operation and driving without a license.

Ice Cream Man Says He Was Shocked

For 14 years, Benjamin Guillot has run Captain's Tasty Treats with his wife and says they have never seen a child get hit while visiting their ice cream truck.

The kids are out enjoying themselves, getting an ice cream. Don't take that away from them. Let them enjoy it. Slow down, let them get past. If you have to, wait 30 seconds behind the truck.

He told WBRZ that they prioritize the safety of their customers, which was captured on video. Guillot says that two of his employees ran to help Dickens when she got hit.

If I was a betting man, I would have to say she was doing at least twice the speed limit. At least 30 miles an hour, there was no doubt.

Reminder for Drivers to Watch for Children at Play

As Guillot points out, this situation could have been much worse and should serve as an important reminder for drivers to slow down in neighborhoods when children are out enjoying themselves.

You have to slow down. It could be my kid today and somebody else's tomorrow and it could be even worse.