Louisiana Grandma Feeds “Best Friend” [VIDEO]

Is this Louisiana grandma awesome or insane? Maybe a little bit of both.

When people ask you what life in Louisiana is like, just show them this video. I understand that life is not like this for 99.99% of us, but it's fun to mess with outsiders.

Honestly, you'd be surprised at how many outsiders who are unfamiliar with life in Louisiana who truly believe we all have alligators as pets. Many outsiders believe that alligators are simply a part of life for Louisianians, as common as the house cat in our great state.

If I'm being completely honest here, after a life of living in Louisiana, I've never actually seen an alligator in the wild. The last time I came face-to-face with an alligator was at Bass Pro Shops at the Louisiana Boardwalk. Granted, I don't really find myself on the lake very often, and I've never spent time in a swamp, so maybe I'm the minority here.

I'm sure many of you have seen a gator in the wild, so if you have, I have to ask you a question.

If you came up on a big ole alligator in the Louisiana wilderness, what's your next move? Do you run in the opposite direction as quickly as you can, channeling your inner-Usain Bolt to get the hell away from that demon beast? Or do you sit perfectly still and hope it decides to not rip you limb from limb?

Chances are, your answer falls under one of those two options....

What if I told you that for a special breed of brave Louisianians, there is a third option? That third option is coming face-to-face with that swamp monster and befriending it. That's exactly what one brave Louisiana grandma has done and the internet can't handle it.

Check out the video that depicts what every outsider believes life is like for all of us in Louisiana!

