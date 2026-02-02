(KPEL News) - A young man who was being held at gunpoint inside a vehicle in Caddo Parish jumped out of the moving car to avoid being hurt during an armed robbery, according to officials.

Man Forced to Underdress at Gunpoint Jumps from Vehicle

According to a press release from Sheriff Henry Whitehorn Sr., the victim showed up at a home wearing only his underwear to ask for help after he had to jump from a moving vehicle to get away from Traymill Cherry, who the victim alleges was holding him at gunpoint, trying to rob him. The people at the home were able to call the authorities.

Man Accepts Ride and Driver Pulls Out a Gun

Officials say this whole scenario began when the victim accepted a ride from the boyfriend of a family friend. The boyfriend, Cherry, is accused of driving the victim to an ATM and demanding money from him.

The victim says he told Cherry he did not have his bank card on him, and that's when he says Cherry demanded that he strip down to prove he didn't have the card.

Armed Robbery Victim Jumped From Moving Car

The victim claims that's when Cherry allegedly took his phone in an attempt to transfer money to himself. As the car was moving, the victim told deputies he opened the car door and jumped out. That's when the 18-year-old man ran to a home to ask for help.

Sheriff deputies took the victim to a hospital, where he received treatment for moderate injuries and was released.

Deputies continued to investigate, at which point they say they found a vehicle matching the description of the suspect's vehicle on Jersey Gold Road. Members of the Caddo Parish Sheriff's Criminal Investigations Division took Cherry in for questioning, and the Dallas man was subsequently arrested on a charge of armed robbery.

The investigation is ongoing.

