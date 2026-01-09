Police in Youngsville are continuing their search for a third suspect following an early morning armed robbery at a local convenience store.

According to a press release from the Youngsville Police Department, officers were called to a business in the 1400 block of Fortune Road around 3:30 a.m. on Wednesday (January 8).

Suspects Allegedly Armed During Robbery

Investigators say three male suspects entered the store, where one of them allegedly brandished a handgun and demanded money from the clerk. The suspects then fled the scene in a white passenger vehicle.

Get our free mobile app

No injuries were reported in connection with the robbery.

Coordinated Effort Leads To Arrests In Lafayette

Police say a coordinated response involving Youngsville Police, the Lafayette Parish Sheriff’s Office, the Real Time Crime Center, and the Lafayette Police Department led investigators to a motel off the Evangeline Thruway in Lafayette.

Two suspects were located and taken into custody without incident.

Those arrested have been identified as:

Immanuel Bagola, 21, of the Crowley area

Cash Money Bagola, 17, of the Crowley area

Both were booked into the Lafayette Parish Correctional Center on charges related to armed robbery.

One Suspect Still On The Run

As of 5 p.m. Thursday, Youngsville Police Chief Broussard confirmed that a third suspect remains at large. Investigators say additional arrests are expected as the case continues.

Anyone with information related to this incident is urged to contact the Youngsville Police Department.