Louisiana Mom Jailed – Left Kid in the Car So She Could Gamble

Over the weekend Deputies in Jefferson Davis Parish arrested a Lake Arthur woman on a variety of charges after it was determined that she left her eight-year-old child alone in the car while she went inside a casino to gamble. According to KPLC Television Sandra Britt of Lake Arthur has been charged with multiple crimes in connection with the case.

JDPSO Deputies say their office was notified of a child alone in a vehicle in a parking lot of a business on Highway 395 about 11 pm on Saturday night. The child was discovered by on-site security who then notified deputies.

Deputies then went inside the establishment where they discovered Britt. She was escorted from the casino to her car. In the meantime, the minor child was being looked after by security dispatched to the scene.

As deputies investigated the incident further they noticed a package of cigarettes with a partially exposed syringe. That syringe contained a residue that deputies believed were narcotics, so it was confiscated for testing.

Britt was taken into custody and charged with Child Desertion, Possession of CDS II, and Possession of Drug Paraphernalia. She has since bonded out of jail. The minor child was released to the custody of another adult at the scene, according to a spokesperson for the Jefferson Davis Parish Sheriff's Department.