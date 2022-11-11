Louisiana Patiently Waits for ‘Gumbo Weather’ to Arrive Tomorrow

Gumbo weather is set to make its triumphant return to Louisiana late tonight and early Saturday as one of the strongest cold fronts of the season, at least so far, pushes across the state. If you're not familiar with gumbo weather, welcome to Louisiana, you're obviously not from around here.

Gumbo weather simply means cooler weather. In fact, some of us might even consider the upcoming drop in temperature cold weather. But anytime you can walk out of your house and get into your car without breaking a sweat, we call that "cool" down here.

Forecasters with the National Weather Service say the influx of cool air will begin across the western sections of the state later tonight. The front should push all the way through The Boot by late Saturday afternoon. And when the front passes through your area you will certainly notice the changes in temperature.

Ahead of the front, we should expect showers and thunderstorms. The extreme southwest corner of the state has been placed under a marginal threat of severe storms by the Storm Prediction Center so we can expect flashes of lightning, gusty winds, heavy downpours, and a few claps of thunder, especially during the overnight hours across most of South Louisiana.

Afternoon high temperatures across South Louisiana today will be near 80 degrees. Tomorrow, after the front passes you can subtract twenty degrees from that number. The forecast high for Saturday is only 60. Plus those cooler temperatures will be bolstered by a very gusty wind from the north at 15 to 25 mph.

Saturday night temperatures across the region will fall into the upper 30s and it will stay cool for Sunday too. By Monday, we'll be introducing a significant threat of showers to the forecast and it does look as if next week will be chilly and wet with a threat of showers each day of the workweek.

So, when you "make groceries" this weekend, be sure to grab your chicken and your sausage and I won't tell anybody if you grab a jar of roux. Then get your "Trinity" chopped and ready for the black iron pot because we've got cooking to do.

Tomatoes? Jeez, no who are you a Disney chef? Don't watch this video if you're from Louisiana it will make you ill, and don't spoil this weekend and this weather with bad gumbo, if you can't make it right, then go buy some, we have 25 incredible suggestions if you need them.