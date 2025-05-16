(New Orleans, Louisiana) - A Louisiana police officer was dragged by a vehicle after part of her uniform became stuck in the car driven by a man she had just revived with Narcan, which can be seen in a video recently released.

It was a wild scene that began to unfold in the parking lot of a Walmart store on Friday, May 2. The New Orleans Police Department has just released video of the police officer being dragged by the car.

Get our free mobile app

Revived By Narcan: Then He Got Violent

The set of circumstances that led to the officer being dragged and the death of the suspect are almost unbelievable. The dead man has been identified as 42-year-old Gregory Williams.

New Orleans Police Superintendent Anne Kirkpatrick relayed all of the details of the situation yesterday, and they released the video of the entire incident.

According to Kirkpatrick, the officer went over to Williams' vehicle on that Friday morning to administer Narcan to him after getting a call that someone had overdosed.

Chaos Ensues After The Police Officer Saves The Man's Life

When Williams was revived, the officer was half in and half out of the car, and part of her uniform became stuck in the car.

When the man awoke, he was acting erratically. He immediately backed up the car and started driving off, leaving the officer stuck on the side of the door of the vehicle.

Kirkpatrick says that while the officer was dragged along with the car, two shots were fired into Williams, and one went into his chest.

READ MORE: LOUISIANA POLICE VEHICLE HIT BY CAR DRIVING IN THE WRONG DIRECTION

NOLA Officer Dragging Photo 2 Photo courtesy of WWLTV YouTube loading...

An Act Of Kindness Turns Terrifying

Eventually, the car drove along Rousseau Street near Andrew Street. It was heading for an oncoming truck, and thankfully, the person driving that truck could tell what was about to happen.

The suspect's car hit two other vehicles during this time, and a bystander suffered a severe leg injury due to the careening vehicle.

NOLA Officer Dragging Photo 3 Photo courtesy of WWLTV YouTube loading...

Caught On Video: The Moment The Officer Is Dragged

Here is a video from WWL-TV. They edited the video to show the point where the officer is thrown from the car, hits the truck, and is pinned under the truck.

Another officer on the scene immediately assisted her from the moment this started. He started life-saving methods on the officer, and she was taken to the University Medical Center.

When Williams dragged the officer, she fired two shots, and eventually, officials pronounced Williams deceased.

For another look at how everything happened, here is footage from WDSU:

Kirkpatrick held a press event to detail what happened during the incident.

WDSU reports that two police officers were at the intersection to try to save Williams' life, but they were unable to do so.

Kirkpatrick says the female officer is doing well physically.

The officer has been identified as Raychel Willey.

Willey and another man were working off-duty security at the Walmart store on Tchoupitoulas when she received the call that a man in the parking lot was suffering from an overdose.

According to what was reported by WDSU, the following took place,

According to police, Williams' car was a push-to-start vehicle and was still running when Willey responded to the overdose. Willey gave Williams Narcan and began asking him questions while trying to get the car into park. When he regained consciousness, he began acting erratically and drove off with Willey still halfway inside his car. According to NOPD Superintendent Anne Kirkpatrick, Willey's clothing was stuck in the door.

Kirkpatrick says, "Our officer was in a life or death situation".