Louisiana Powerball Winners Confirmed in Record Drawing

The Powerball numbers have finally been drawn and the Louisiana Lottery has confirmed there was a one million dollar winner and two $50,000 winners sold in the state for Monday's Powerball drawing. Powerball game officials have also confirmed a single ticket sold in California matched the numbers needed to claim the more than $2.0 billion dollar prize.

Powerball players had to wait longer than usual to find out the results of Monday's drawing after a technical issue forced a delay. That issue was resolved just before 9 AM CST and the drawing was held and the winning numbers posted.

Here is that drawing if you did not see it.

The numbers drawn for November 7th, actually the 8th, were:

10 33 41 47 56 Powerball 10 Powerplay x2.

The Louisiana Lottery Big Wins in Louisiana page is reporting that 69 tickets sold in the state were worth $200 from last night's game. While another 183 tickets sold for the drawing are worth $100. Those tickets either matched four of the white balls or matched three of the white balls and the Powerball. The $200 winners all opted in on the Powerplay which doubled their prize winnings.

The $50,000 winners sold in Louisiana were sold in Springfield in Livingston Parish and in Ponchatoula in Tangipahoa Parish. The Springfield ticket was purchased at Riverstop on Highway 22. The Ponchatoula ticket was purchased at Best Stop #46 also on Highway 22.

The $1,000,000 winner must have very mixed feelings about last night's game. They matched all five of the white ball numbers but missed the Powerball. What's the difference between $1,000,000 and $2,000,000,000? Okay, it's a lot. The Hammond winner was purchased at the P T Truckstop on Airport Road.

The Powerball jackpot will now reset at $20 million dollars for Wednesday's drawing. By the way, if you did win money on the Powerball game last night, make sure you sign the back of your ticket. That way there will be no issue with who the ticket's rightful owner is when you go to cash it in.

If you're still lusting for money and big bucks you might want to consider playing the Mega Millions game. That drawing is tonight and features a top prize estimated to be $154 million dollars. No, it's not $2.0 billion but I think most of us wouldn't turn it down if it was offered.

If you do choose to play this or any lottery game, please play responsibly.