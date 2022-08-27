Louisiana Ragin' Cajun head football coach Michael Desormeaux was once in a quarterback competition while playing at UL.

During the first half of his illustrious collegiate career, he and former Ragin' Cajun Jerry Babb battled it out to see who would earn the starting job.

Now as the head coach, he had to oversee one himself.

Desormeaux opened up about the process during an interview on my show earlier this week, describing it as an emotionally difficult process due to the fact both guys did everything right in their approach. (If you missed the interview, you can hear it here.)

Redshirt sophomore Chandler Fields and redshirt junior Ben Wooldridge went through a hard-fought competition since the spring to see who would earn the QB1 job at Louisiana to begin the season.

It came to an end on Sunday when Desormeaux informed the two players Fields had won the starting job.

Being QB1 for Louisiana is a responsibility Fields doesn't take lightly.

I sat down with Chandler on my show this morning to talk about the competitive process, how he learned he won the job, why balance is the key to his game, Brett Favre, his work ethic, his favorite movie, and more.

Louisiana currently owns the longest win streak in the country (13 games).

The 2022 season kicks off at Cajun Field in a 6:00 pm matchup against Southeastern on Saturday, September 3rd.

