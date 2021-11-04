Louisiana Ragin’ Cajun Baseball to Face Off Against 2014 Team

As Louisiana's Ragin' Cajun baseball team continues Fall practice, they will face off against a familiar opponent this Sunday. Themselves.

Well, themselves in name. The Ragin' Cajuns will be playing the Ragin' Cajuns.

The current Louisiana team will square off against the 2014 team.

The 2014 Louisiana Ragin' Cajun baseball team ended the regular season as the unanimous #1 team in the country in every poll, finished with a record of 58-10, and came up one win short of the College World Series, falling to Ole Miss in game 3 of the Lafayette Super Regional.

Head coach Matt Deggs was an assistant on the 2014 team.

The game is scheduled for 3:00 this Sunday afternoon at M.L. “Tigue” Moore Field at Russo Park.

Admission is free to the public.

Louisiana has a pair of intrasquad scrimmages (Friday at 3:00 pm, Saturday at noon), before playing the 2014 team to cap off the weekend.

For those who aren't familiar with the memorable 2014 Louisiana Ragin' Cajun baseball team, this should help.

