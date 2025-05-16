(Jeanerette, Louisiana) - Officials with the Jeanerette Police Department have shared information with the public via their Facebook page that a police officer was hit by a suspect's vehicle

The situation began to unfold early Thursday morning.

Louisiana Police Officer Hurt After Suspect Hits Him

This entire situation began to play out early in the morning on Thursday, May 15, when officers tried to make a traffic stop on a vehicle that was near Main and Druilhet Streets.

According to police officials, the officers had lights and sirens on and attempted to pull the vehicle over because the driver had committed a traffic violation.

The driver of the car was refusing to stop his vehicle, so the police officers began to chase the car, which then came to a stop near the intersection of Main and Canal Streets.

Wanted Man Hits Louisiana Officer

But....this was a ruse. The officer got out of his vehicle, and as he was moving over to the suspect's vehicle, the suspect tried to flee again.

When he hit the gas, he also hit the police officer.

Another chase then started, which did not work out for the suspect, Christopher Snowden, who eventually crashed his car on Frontage Road near Penn Road in St. Mary Parish.

Louisiana Suspect Who Injured Officer Faces Multiple Charges

The 25-year-old man from Charenton was charged with a long list of offenses, including the following:

Aggravated Assault with a Motor Vehicle Upon a Police Officer

Flight from an Officer

Resisting an Officer with Force or Violence

Aggravated Assault on a Police Officer

Aggravated Battery

Aggravated Obstruction of a Highway of Commerce

Penalty for Distribution or Possession with Intent to Distribute

Failure to abide by Stop Signs and Yield Signs

Aggravated Criminal Damage to Property

Reckless Operation of a Vehicle

Turning Movements and Required Signals

Vehicular Neglect

After Snowden was arrested and booked into jail, officials found out he is also wanted for warrants out of Houston, Texas, from the Harris County Sheriff's Office.

The following is what the department released:

Other news outlets, including KLFY, have also covered the story.

The officer, who has not been named, was taken to a hospital for treatment of minor injuries and is said to be recovering.

