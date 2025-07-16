(Lafayette, Louisiana) - For days, many along the Gulf Coast have been hearing about a possible disturbance in the Gulf, and while we may not see a storm develop, plenty of rain will be moving into southern Louisiana.

Weather models have been fluctuating on the potential threat of showers, with the latest prediction indicating less rain than initially anticipated. Storms appear to be staying closer to the coast, which means there are fewer chances for development, and less energy within storms moving towards Louisiana.

Still, this does not mean that some areas will not receive several inches of rain over a 3-4 day span, and those living in flood-prone areas should prepare.

A recent Hi-Red model shared by Chris Cozart of KLFY News 10 indicates when the first batch of tropical showers is expected to impact Acadiana on Thursday, July 17.

As of now, it appears that showers will move in between 2 - 4 pm on Thursday, with intermittent rain expected for most of the weekend. Wind is not expected to be a factor in Acadiana.

Unfortunately, as the first round of storms moves in, many will be leaving work and heading out on the roads, so prepare for subpar conditions by Thursday afternoon.

We will be monitoring weather conditions and potential street closures throughout the week and the weekend. We encourage you to download this station's mobile app for the latest updates.

When Does Hurricane Season End

The 2025 Hurricane Season started on June 1 and does not officially end until November 30.

Here's a look at the first round of storms expected to arrive in the area by Thursday afternoon. Now, let's hope the storms don't stall over regions prone to flooding.

Here's another look at what Acadiana could see in the days ahead regarding wind and storm surge, once storms move closer to Louisiana.