Louisiana’s Free Fishing Weekend

Summer is here and there is no better way to spend your weekend than on the water, fishing. This Saturday and Sunday, Louisiana’s annual free fishing weekend is taking place all over the state. This event is special since you won’t need to purchase a fishing license to have some fun in the sun.

Don’t worry if you don’t have a boat, you will still be able to take advantage of the free fishing weekend. “People are mostly concerned about not catching anything, and one of the things we’ve done in our state is stock our community fishing ponds. So for a parent who is a little more hesitant to go way far out to try and fish, there’s somewhere right in your community where you can go fish.”, says Gabe Giffin of the Louisiana Department of Wildlife and Fisheries. So take some time this weekend with the family or by yourself and head out to the water.

Fishing Townsquare Media photo by John Falcon

Despite not needing a fishing license this weekend you will be required to follow all regulations from the Louisiana Department of Wildlife and Fisheries. For more information about rules and regulations you can visit the Louisiana Department of Wildlife and Fisheries website.

