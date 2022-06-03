Fish Free Louisiana— No License Required

Do you like to fish?

If so then get ready because the annual Free Fishing Weekend dates have been announced.

The annual Free Fishing Weekend will be held on Saturday, June 11, and Sunday, June 12, 2022.

This is a great opportunity to get outside with the family and spend some time fishing. Remember that this is a great way for residents and visitors to be able to fish Louisiana waters without the required fishing license.

"Each year, we designate a weekend of free fishing as an incentive for families and friends to enjoy our beautiful Sportsman's Paradise," explained Louisiana Department of Wildlife and Fisheries (LDWF) Secretary Jack Montoucet. "Bring a neighbor, a friend, or a family member and let them experience the great fishing Louisiana has to offer."

Even though a fishing license is not required all other fishing regulations are in effect including side, season, catch limits, and gear restrictions.

The Louisiana Department of Wildlife and Fisheries has also stocked adult-sized Catfish at 17 ponds across Louisiana. This is part of the Get Out and Fish! Program. If you are trying to find the locations of these ponds you can visit the LDWF website.

Keep in mind that a Recreational Offshore Landing Permit (ROLP) is still needed during The Free Fishing Weekend when possessing tunas, snappers, groupers, amberjacks, hinds, cobia, wahoo, dolphin fish, billfish, gray triggerfish, and swordfish.

If you are playing on fishing any of the fish that are listed above you can register for a ROLP easily online by choosing the “Free Fishing Weekend” option when asked for your fishing type. By doing this you will not be required to enter a fishing license number. The ROLP will be valid only during this event on Saturday, June 11, and Sunday, June 12, 2022.

If you are wanting to fish any time outside of this Free Fishing Weekend event you will need to possess a Louisiana fishing license when fishing in public waters. Anyone 18 years and older can purchase a Louisiana fishing license here.

