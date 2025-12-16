A new report from The Current indicates that state officials are now looking more deeply into construction practices within the Lafayette Parish School System, the latest development in an ongoing controversy that has raised questions about oversight, public accountability, and potential corruption.

What Sparked the Concern

The Current’s investigation began after LPSS auditors flagged multiple construction projects that appeared to violate public bid laws. Those findings led to broader questions about how certain projects were awarded, why competitive quotes appeared forged, and whether internal controls were functioning as taxpayers expect in a public school system.

Police previously arrested former LPSS construction director Robert Gautreaux in August on felony allegations related to forged documents used in project approvals. Despite that arrest, he remains employed with the district under a confidentiality agreement and has been moved back to a teaching role at a reduced salary.

What the Attorney General’s Office Says

According to The Current, sources familiar with the matter say the Louisiana Office of the Attorney General has opened a public corruption probe focused on LPSS. When we contacted the AG’s office, officials said they could neither confirm nor deny the existence of an investigation, which is standard practice.

Sources told The Current that investigators are looking at whether anyone beyond Gautreaux may have been involved in manipulating contractor quotes and whether any school officials may have financially benefited from vendor relationships.

LPSS Response So Far

We reached out to LPSS Communications Director Tracy Wirtz for comment, but have not yet received a response. Superintendent Francis Touchet has declined to comment on specifics, citing the ongoing legal process.

The Current’s reporting also highlights social relationships between school officials and contractors who received substantial no-bid work. Auditors have since recommended changes, and LPSS is in the process of selecting a new independent auditing firm.

Why This Matters to the Public

Any investigation involving potential forgery, procurement issues, or improper financial relationships within a school system raises immediate concerns for families and taxpayers. LPSS oversees one of the largest public budgets in the parish, and construction spending alone touches nearly every school campus.

Transparency, consistent oversight, and adherence to state law are essential to maintaining public trust, especially when millions of dollars in taxpayer funds are involved.

For full details, background documents, and continuing updates, you can read The Current’s complete report here.