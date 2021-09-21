LSU Game Against Auburn Set For Primetime On National TV

The LSU Tigers' first big test is coming in a couple of weeks when they face off against the Auburn Tigers in Baton Rouge.

The LSU team is currently 2-1 on the season. They lost their first game to UCLA in California before returning home to beat McNeese State and Central Michigan. They will take on Mississippi State this Saturday.

The game this Saturday, September 25th will be in Starksville and has a super early start. The game has an 11:00 am starting time. The game will be on ESPN but LSU fans won't be happy about the early start. The bulldogs are also 2-1 on the season.

LSU fans are hoping that the Tigers don't look past the Bulldogs and focus on the big game against Auburn. The LSU Auburn game is set for next Saturday, October 2nd and it has been picked up for a night game and will be televised to a national television audience.

The game is set for 8:00 pm which is a later start than usual for LSU home games which usually start at either 6:30 or 7:00 pm. The game will be live on ESPN.

Auburn is ranked #23 in both the USA Today Amway Coaches and AP Polls. Their ranking should stay intact as they will take on Georgia State this weekend at 3:00 pm. Auburn also sits at 2-1 on the season with their only loss coming last week against Penn State.