BATON ROUGE, LA (KPEL) — The latest TikTok trend that has everyone in South Louisiana talking is people posting videos of themselves urinating on college campuses, not in a public bathroom, but out in public.

We use the word 'trend' loosely here because we don't want to give the impression that all college students are participating in this game of 'tag,' if you will.

In fact, some students are not impressed by the videos, including Billy Davis, who told WAFB that these videos disrespect the campus.

There’s thousands and thousands of people that come through here every day. The fact that somebody goes and does that, kind of just disrespects the campus in a sense.

Others found it funny and questioned whether the videos were real or just staged for views, which wouldn't be the first time.

WAFB spoke with the owner of the TikTok page, who said their content is bringing the community together.

It honestly brings the community of LSU together. With this account people coming together to talk about whether their building was tagged or what building they want next. The whole community comes to find one individual or it could be multiple; who knows?

So far, videos have been posted of him 'tagging' the Electrical Engineering building, Mary Coleman Herget Hall, and the sidewalk in the quad.

Just a few weeks ago, LSU was getting attention online for a viral video of someone twerking on a balcony during their welcome block party.

The LSU Police Department told WAFB that they are aware of the videos and are 'monitoring' the situation.