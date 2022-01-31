Luke Bryan will be making a return to Lafayette's Cajundome as part of his Raised Up Right Tour on Friday, August 26, 2022.

Riley Green, Mitchell Tenpenny and DJ Rock will be opening the show.

Tickets for this concert go on sale this Friday, February 4 at 10:00 am at the Cajundome Box Office and Cajundome.com. Tickets for the show will start around $55.

Live Nation Live Nation loading...

There will be some pre-sale opportunities this Thursday, February 3 from 10:00 am to 10:00 pm for 97.3 The Dawg listeners. Make sure you have the 97.3 The Dawg app to get that special pre-sale code word later in the week.

Get our free mobile app

You may recall that Luke Bryan was scheduled to play the Cajundome in 2020. The Lafayette stop on his Proud To Be Right Here Tour got moved once to later in the year and then cancelled all together due to the pandemic.

Of course, Luke Bryan has been one of the most successful and awarded country artists of the 2010s and 2020s.

Luke debuted on the national scene in 2007 and has topped the country charts a whopping 25 times. His latest album entitled "Born Here Live Here Die Here" has spawned five straight number one songs and another ("Up") currently climbing the charts.

Add in up-and-comers in Riley Green and Mitchell Tenpenny, and this is sure to be a fun show.

And of course we will have lots of free tickets and hopefully backstage opportunities for you!