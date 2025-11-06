As the ongoing federal government shutdown continues to affect workers across Louisiana, Lafayette Utilities System (LUS) has announced temporary relief measures aimed at helping local customers who may be feeling the financial strain. Under the direction of Mayor-President Monique B. Boulet, LUS will suspend late fees and offer flexible payment arrangements through November 30.

Why The Change Was Made

Governor Jeff Landry recently issued a statewide Emergency Declaration in response to the shutdown’s impact. In alignment with that declaration, LUS will work directly with customers who are experiencing furlough, delayed pay, or financial hardship to help them maintain essential utility services without facing added penalties.

“Our focus is ensuring customers facing furlough or financial hardship have a clear path forward to maintain essential utility services,” said Mayor-President Boulet. “LUS remains committed to being responsive in providing the stability our residents need while this situation continues.”

How Customers Can Get Help

Relief will be handled on a case-by-case basis. Any LUS customer needing assistance can contact Customer Service to request a flexible payment arrangement for part of their outstanding balance.

Customers who are still able to keep up with regular payments are encouraged to do so by one of the following methods:

Online via My Account, Quick Pay, Digital Wallets, Scan to Pay, or Walmart Bill Pay at www.lus.org

By mail to P.O. Box 4024-C, Lafayette, LA 70502

By phone at (337) 291-8280

In person at 1875 W. Pinhook Road or 2701 Moss Street

or Drive-thru available at 2701 Moss Street

What Comes Next

LUS adds that it will continue monitoring the situation and will adjust support as needed. The utility system emphasized that it remains focused on providing reliable and affordable services to Lafayette residents, especially during difficult times.