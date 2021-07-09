Several inches of rain have fallen in New York City as the remnants of Tropical Storm Elsa approached the east coast.

Roadways and subways were flooded in the "Big Apple" and many were left to navigate through high water on their commute.

Some folks were seen using trash bags in their attempt to remain dry as they moved through high water. One man was even seen with a trash bag over his head as he entered the subway for his commute.

Other videos on social media show it "pouring" in the subway and many described the conditions in the subway like a sauna.

City officials say that they are working to address the flooding in the subways and they are encouraging those in the city to stay home as more rain is expected Friday.

We will continue to follow this developing story out of New York.