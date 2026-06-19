(St. Landry Parish) - A nursing home in Palmetto has been evacuated as the flood threat remains in effect for many in Central and South Louisiana.

A portion of Central Louisiana received a record amount of rainfall as Tropical Storm Arthur swept across the state this week, and those areas that flood willl soon begin to drain.

Parts of Avoyelle Parish received nearly 20 inches of rain this week, and as that water begins to drain southward, it only puts others at risk of flooding.

According to KLFY News 10, the Tri-Community Nursing Home has evacuated all 57 of its residents in preparation for flooding in St. Landry Parish as water begins to drain from parts of Central Louisiana.

Louisiana Evacuations

While evacuations are not mandatory at this point, as the water begins to push farther south this weekend, we may hear of mandatory evacuations in the area where the nursing home is located.

It appears that officials at Tri-Community Nursing Home were proactive and did not wait for a mandatory evacuation, which may be announced for later this weekend. The residents were moved to a facility in Iberville Parish.

If you live in St. Landry Parish or within any other neighboring parishes, you will want to stay tuned for more announcements this weekend, and certainly keep an eye on the rising water you may see in creeks and ditches as floodwater drains south.

Read More: Watch Deer Swim Through Flood Water

For any future updates, we will share them here and on this station's app.

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