Man Arrested after Burnt Human Remains Found

St. Martinville police say they found human remains and a dead dog after responding to an explosion call.

According to the St. Martinville Police Department's Facebook page, firefighters and officers received the call on Monday around 1 p.m. from the 1200 block of South Main Street.

According to Police Chief Ricky Martin, firefighters found the burnt human remains and the perished pooch after putting out the fire. Martin says his officers launched a homicide investigation and later arrested a suspect in the case.

That suspect, Randal Romero, is facing charges of second-degree murder, cruelty to animals, unlawful disposal of human remains, and obstruction of justice.

Police have identified the victim. The case remains under investigation.

Lafayette: 1981 vs. 2021

Things to See and Do in New Iberia

Lafayette TV Icons: Where Are They Now?