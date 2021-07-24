Man Dead in Shooting at Carencro Drug Store

One person is dead after a shooting at a Carencro drug store.

According to Carencro Police Chief David Anderson, the shooting happened Saturday afternoon at the pharmacy at the intersection of Gloria Switch Road and North University Avenue.

Anderson says the victim suffered one gunshot wound. He was taken to the hospital where he later died. The victim's name has not been released pending identification of his family.

Anderson says his investigators are interviewing witnesses and looking into leads they've gathered. Anyone with information about this case should call the Carencro Police Department at 337-896-6132 or Lafayette Crime Stoppers at 337-232-TIPS.

This is the third homicide investigation launched in Lafayette Parish in the last 24 hours. As we reported earlier today, a Lafayette man was shot to death in a car on the Evangeline Thruway early Saturday morning. A teen is facing murder charges in connection with that case. Another man was stabbed to death of South St. Antoine Street late Friday night. No suspects have been named in that case.

If you know anything about those cases, call Lafayette Crime Stoppers at 232-TIPS.