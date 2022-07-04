A man has gone viral after this news report.

The man in the video attempts to defend himself after he was arrested for killing his neighbor's rooster.

James Nix, the defendant here, says that the rooster was about to attack him and that is when he hit it in the head, killing it.

The owner of the rooster contacted animal control and that is when NIx was taken into custody by authorities, or as he calls them "The Chicken Police".

He would go on to say that it's not a huge deal because chickens die every day at various fried chicken restaurants.

Here's the viral video, and your latest local news " viral star".

Want more from this man? Well, here's the full interview from his property.