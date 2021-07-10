Man Jumps Off of I-10 Bridge Into Atchafalaya Basin [VIDEO]

Did this really happen?

Watch as a man reportedly jumps from the Atchafalaya Basin Bridge off of I-10.

Traffic was apparently stopped on the bridge due to an accident and this man decided he needed some entertainment, so he jumped into the water.

Facebook via Kory Vaughn

He appeared to be fine after the jump but like many, I too am asking how did he get back on the bridge after this leap?

This is insane and we would never encourage this if you get stuck in traffic over the basin.

Wow!

**UPDATE**