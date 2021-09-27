There is a new festival coming your way in Lake Charles and it's called the "This Is Home Festival" and it will be held in Lake Charles in October.

The Arts & Humanities Council of Southwest Louisiana proudly presents this festival on Saturday, October 16th, 2021. They decided to hold this festival after the Chuck Fest was postponed.

The slogan for the festival is A day of music, food, beer, wine, and arts. It all gets started at Noon and runs through 9:00 pm. They will have food trucks out there along with other great activities.

Live music will be the feature of the event with music running all day. Here is the entertainment lineup for that day.

12:00 pm --Young Band Nation

1:30 pm ----Raw Dogs

2:45 pm -- Three Sheets

4:00 pm --- Jarvis Jacob & The SOuthern Gents

5:15 pm --- Louisiana Kingfish

7:00 pm --- Marc Broussard

There will be beer and wine available and festivalgoers are =encouraged to bring your lawn chair. The festival will be taking place in front of the historic City hall in Lake Charles on Ryan Street in downtown Lake Charles.