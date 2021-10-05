After hours of outages across platforms like Facebook, Instagram, WhatsApp, and Messenger, Mark Zuckerberg has issued an apology for the issues with his company's services. Company engineers have provided an explanation for the outages, as Zuckerberg's net-worth reportedly dropped almost $7 Billion though the debacle.

@Complex reported, on Twitter of course, that Facebook founder, chairman, and CEO Mark Zuckerberg took a significant hit yesterday as his platforms experienced total outages for its users. Close to $7 Billion was reportedly gone from Zuckerberg's net-worth as theories for the outages rolled in all-while memes surrounding the blunder rolled out on Twitter.

There was a "whistleblower" who recently divulged information behind the Facebook algorithm. See a clip from that interview via @60Minutes on Twitter here.

Some on Twitter, such as @scottbudman, pointed out that the interview had significant implications on Facebook's market value.

Add in this platform-wide outage and Zuckerberg and company have had a pretty tough week.

"Sorry for the disruption today - I know how much you rely on our services to stay connected with the people you care about", said Zuckerberg.

Why did Facebook go out?

Santosh Janardhan, Facebook VP of Engineering and Infrastructure, said in a statement, "... changes on the backbone routers that coordinate network traffic between our data centers caused issues that interrupted this communication". He went on to add that a cascade affect following this root problem is what caused their service to stop.

Per the report, Janardhan added that there is "no evidence" of user data being compromised through the outages.

See the full report on the company's statements from @Complex below.