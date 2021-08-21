Melissa Etheridge To Perform In Lake Charles This October

Singer-songwriter Melissa Etheridge will be performing all her amazing hits in Lake Charles this October.

Getty Images

Melissa was born on May 29, 1961 in Leavenworth, Kansas. While in high school she began to play in several country bands. After graduating high school in 1979, she attended Berklee College of Music. Etheridge played the Boston bar circuit, but dropped out after three semesters and moved to Los Angeles to pursue a career in music.

Get our free mobile app

Hear Melissa Etheridge's greatest hits of all time:

Come to My Window

Only One

Bring Me Some Water

Ain’t It Heavy

And Many More!

Etheridge will take the Grand Event Center Stage at the Golden Nugget on Saturday, October 16 at 8:00pm. The Golden Nugget also has the opportunity for you to purchase a VIP experience with up front seats, photos, a swag bag, and an autograph.

To purchase your tickets, click here.