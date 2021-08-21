Wayne Toups Live In Big Lake On Labor Day Weekend

Cajun music icon Wayne Toups will be in Southwest Louisiana over the labor day weekend playing in Big Lake.

Wayne Toups is known for his high powered live shows and his powerful ballad songs which have become legendary in Louisiana. Wayne is known for iconic songs like Take My Hand, That's What I Love About My Baby, Oh Louisiana, Tupelo Honey, Standing In The Rain and so so many more.

Wayne also is known for his pump you up type dance songs that will get your toes tapping. Songs like Please Explain, Two Step Mamou, Little Wooden Box, Oh What A Night, and the list continues.

The Grammy award winner will make his return to Castaways bar in Big Lake on Saturday, September 4th and will have some special guests on the show. Local artist Rusty James, Sarah Russo and Dustin Gaspard will also play live that day for a big Labor Day weekend concert.

The event will be held at Castaways Island bar in Big Lake South of Lake Charles. The doors open at 3:00pm with the music starting at 4:00pm with Rusty James. Then Wayne will hit the stage at 5:00pm. Sarah Russo and Dustin Gaspard will round out the entertainment hitting the stage after Wayne at 7:30pm.

We looked into it and admission for the show that day is $25 per person with VIP tables available for $400 for four people. There will also be a $10 charge for parking. Persons attending are encourage to bring your lawn chairs.

So if your looking for something to do Labor Day weekend, here ya go.