Mom’s Response to Endless Toddler Questions Goes Viral

Children are the traffic cops of our lives. With the extension of a tiny little hand, they can bring our entire world to a crashing halt. Sometimes they're reaching out for love and affection. Sometimes they are reaching out the precious hand just to see if you'll stick to it. Yeah, raising little ones is rewarding and sticky at the same time.

Jen Theodore via Unsplash.com Jen Theodore via Unsplash.com loading...

I have to admit it's been a decade or two since my two kids would have been considered toddlers but I can feel the angst of working through that phase of their formative years in the viral video that is racing around Tik Tok

In that video user, first_mate_kate has the camera focused on her face. It's quite evident that Kate, that's what I will call her, is sitting in her vehicle with her two children. Apparently, the children's father has gone inside a store to get some diapers. And we'll just let the video speak for itself.

I am not sure if my hair just got a little greyer listening to that or if more of it just fell out because of the neverending barrage of questions. That child has more questions than the ACT Test and at least you get to study for that.

I admire "Kate's" ability to hang in there with the kid. She has an answer for every question up until she reaches that "point". And every parent knows that "point". If exasperation had a face, it would be the look on Kate's face when she switches into toddler mode herself, if only to prove a point.

Stephen Andrews via Unsplash.com Stephen Andrews via Unsplash.com loading...

As a parent how do you handle this kind of situation? I know I always wanted to have answers to my kid's questions but I also know my kids sometimes ask questions just to see if they could break me. They probably did or maybe I just turned on the television and let their short little attention spans go focus over there for a while. Regardless, Kate, we feel your pain.