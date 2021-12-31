It's finally almost here -- the grand opening of the much anticipated Moncus Park in Lafayette.

When is it opening?

On Saturday, January 1, 2022, the Park will open at 8:00 am with the Lafayette Farmers and Artisans Market.

Moncus Park will be open seven days a week. The front 50 acres of the park will be open from 5:00 am to 10:00 pm each day.

The wooded ravines and coastal prairie will only be open from sunrise to sunset. Private security will monitor both the lit and unlit areas of the park from 6:00 am to 6:00 pm.

Where do we park?

Guests can park in Moncus Park's new parking lot from Johnston Street, across the new vehicular bridge called "Helen's Crossing." Handicap parking and ADA-accessible ramps are available.

What kind of amenities can we expect?

Since breaking ground in 2018, Moncus Park has completed the 4-acre Lake Reaux, the Great Lawn, the Prospect Mound, over two miles of new trails, including the Promenade, the Best Friends Bark Park off-leash dog park, many new areas of gardens and new trees, as well as much of the infrastructure and utilities for future development.

All of this has been generally deemed as part of Phase I of the Park's development.

What can we expect with Phase II?

The park's second phase of construction is set to be completed by the summer. (No exact date has been announced yet.) This phase will include the Amphitheater, Immersive Water Play, the Inclusive Playground, and the Veterans Memorial.

Moncus Park

It is important to remember that Moncus Park is Acadiana's only independent, non-profit park and needs the continued support of the community for its success. The Park does not receive local tax dollars for construction, maintenance, or operation like other parks through Lafayette Parish. Moncus Park is not included in Lafayette Consolidated Government's annual budget.

To donate or become a member, visit www.moncuspark.org/support. To stay up to date on the progress at Moncus Park, sign up for their newsletter at www.moncuspark.org/subscribe or visit www.moncuspark.org to learn more about how to donate or get involved.