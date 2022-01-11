How Much Does Your State Representative Make?

Our friends at KEEL Radio in Shreveport recently reached out to the Clerk of the State House to find out how much money our state legislators are making.

As pointed out in an article releasing those numbers, KEEL's Robert Wright notes a member of the state House of Representatives receives a base salary of $16,800.00. But, when the numbers were released to KEEL, they showed many lawmakers making $40,000.00 - $50,000.00. One lawmaker, Rep. Jerome Zeringue of Houma, made over $80,000.00.

As the numbers break down, lawmakers also get paid for mileage, unvouched expenses, and other amounts.

Concentrating on the mileage issue, many of our lawmakers come from the far corners of Louisiana. Rep. Dodie Horton of Haughton, for instance, is in the Governmental Affairs Committee that handles redistricting. Haughton is about a 4-hour drive from Baton Rouge, where lawmakers meet. So, it makes sense for her to get paid more for mileage amounts than many other lawmakers.

The Salaries Of House Members

Why Is Moon Griffon So Upset About This?

KPEL talk show host Moon Griffon will be the first to tell you that he does not have a problem with someone making however much money as they can, as long as it's done legally and ethically.

Here's his problem with this: Many lawmakers give the perception to constituents that they only make $16,800.00 for doing their job - a part-time job. But, these numbers tell a different story.

Plus, some lawmakers want pay raises while the state of Louisiana as a whole continues to struggle economically.

"I don't care if you make six figures being a legislator!" exclaims Moon. "Don't tell me you just make $16,800.00. Many of you make much more than that."

What do you think of these numbers? Do you have a problem with your representative's salary?

