Although most people with COVID-19 get better within days, or at most a few weeks of showing symptoms, a number of those "recovered" have experienced post-COVID conditions, or what many in the medical field now call Long COVID.

These conditions vary from new or returning problems related to the virus that patients can experience four weeks or more after first being infected. Medical experts estimate there may be as many as two million Americans who are struggling with these post-COVID physical effects and some say, in extremely rare cases, those symptoms have lasted as long as a year.

Doctors admit that, because of the relative newness of the COVID virus, scientific knowledge is still limited about these effects, including what causes them and if and when they might be recurring.

Most Common Post-COVID Health Problems