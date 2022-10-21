Move Over Goat Yoga, It’s Time For Jackass Junction

Okay, hear me out: a donkey cuddling sanctuary.

I know it might sound crazy, but Facebook has introduced me to a man who has me believing my dream might come true.

The Facebook page LADbible Ireland recently post a video of a donkey dad living his best life caring for his farm of donkeys and it might be the cutest thing you see today. He has couches and comfy lawn furniture that he sets out to cuddle the donkeys…and SING to them!

The donkeys seem to love hearing their dad sing ‘You Are My Sunshine’ and ‘Somewhere Over the Rainbow’.

My first question was, “Wait, donkeys let you cuddle them?” My second was, “Where do I sign up?”

After a little bit of Google searching, the better question is where to find the cheapest airline tickets. According to the world wide web, the only places you will find donkeys only sanctuaries are Canada and the UK.

I will go to the grave believing that we don’t deserve the amount of love animals have to offer us. When we show them the love and compassion that they deserve, they have the capacity to return it tenfold. And that is a kind of love that is unlike any other.

It doesn’t matter if that animal is a dog or a donkey, they all possess the ability to care for the humans who show them compassion.

But, seriously, how cool would it be to cuddle a donkey?!