Never Forget Garden Coming to the Louisiana Memorial Park

The Never Forget Garden in the Louisiana Memorial Park will be officially dedicated this Thursday, November 11, Veterans Day.

According to Louisiana Governor John Bel Edwards, the garden dedication will coincide with the 100th anniversary of the Tomb of the Unknown Soldier.

The Never Forget Garden came to be as volunteers worked together for its creation. Several groups came together to create the garden including the following:

The American Rose Society

The Louisiana Society of the Daughters of the American Revolution

The Louisiana Garden Club Federation

Photo courtesy of Louisiana Department of Veterans Affairs

The dedication ceremony will be held at 11 o'clock Thursday morning with Governor Edwards, First Lady Donna Edwards, and Louisiana Department of Veterans Affairs Secretary Joey Strickland, a retired colonel.

LDVA Secretary Strickland says,

The dedication of the Never Forget Garden in our Veterans Park is important because it coincides with the 100th anniversary of the Tomb of the Unknown Soldier. These gardens are being put in around the country as a constant reminder of the ultimate sacrifice made by our servicemen and women who died with their remains unidentified.

Volunteers with the project worked on the project as a way to ensure that veterans are always honored for their sacrifices to our country.

This year is the centennial of the Tomb of the Unknown Soldier in Arlington. It was created in 1921. According to officials, it is "a final resting place for one of America's unidentified World War I service members, and Unknowns from later wars were added in 1958 and 1984."

