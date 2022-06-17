Casting For a Cause Fishing Tournament to Benefit Hero Hunts

The Hero Hunts organization embodies the true spirit of America. Its mission is about giving back to those who have served our great nation. The way they give back is through something that all of us who grew up and live in Louisiana cherish, our outdoors way of life.

The organizers of Casting for a Cause have recognized this incredible South Louisiana organization and they want you to help them give back.

One of the ways you can support this organization and the veterans they serve is by participating in the Casting For a Cause Fishing Tournament. That tournament is set to get underway next week but you can still get signed up through June 25th.

Casting for a Cause chose Hero Hunts as the beneficiary of this year's tournament for all the right reasons. According to the Casting for a Cause website, they describe Hero Hunts like this:

Established in 2013, the Hero Hunts organization is a voluntary non-profit that aids in the ability to provide hunting and fishing excursions to our veterans with a mission to reconnect service men and women with the wonders of the great outdoors.

That in itself would be more than enough to motivate a lot of us to want to participate in this tournament and to find out more about how we can support Hero Hunts too. But, if you'll pardon me for sounding like an infomercial, there's so much more to what Hero Hunts offers our veterans.

Hero Hunts is about teaching proper ethics and following state guidelines, rules, and regulations in the outdoors. Hero Hunts helps to show veterans the wealth of resources that the outdoors has to offer.

So, now that you understand a lot more about the reasons you need to be involved in Casting for a Cause, let's talk about the actual event itself. It's coming up from June 23rd through June 26th. Tickets will be available to all anglers up until 0900 am on June 25th.

But while the focus is on fishing, I mean there are some incredible cash prizes in several different divisions, this is so much more than just fishing. This is a community event where good people will gather for a good time to share in a great cause.

On Saturday, June 25th there will be live musical performances from Jeff Dugan and Broken MeaxuJo. Sunday the 26th will be highlighted by a silent and live auction as well as more live music from Kenneth Benoit and Gravel Road.

If you'd like to secure your place in the tournament or just come out for the music, the auctions, and the celebration you can visit the Casting for a Cause page on Facebook or you can visit the website directly.

Don's Boat Landing in Erath is hosting this year's festivities and in fact, will be the site of the tournament's final weigh-in on Sunday afternoon. If you love to fish and you love America's Veterans then I do hope you will find time to be a part of this tournament or if you'd like to support the efforts you can arrange to make a monetary donation or become a sponsor.

