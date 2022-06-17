New Business Opening—Lafayette’s First Brewery

Lafayette is getting a new business and this time it is a brewery that is coming to town.

It was announced yesterday that Lafayette will get its first brewery off of Dulles Drive.

Developing Lafayette broke the story yesterday about Adopted Dog Brewery opening up pretty soon at 329 Dulles Drive in Lafayette.

This new brewery will of course feature different kinds of beers but will also offer a small food menu and non-alcoholic beverages for children and those who choose not to drink.

Adopted Dog Brewing “will feature a large brewing space with a 7bbl main brewhouse and a 1bbl pilot system.” Now if this doesn’t make sense to you no worries, it made no sense to me either. According to Google and Developing Lafayette, BBL stands for “Beer Barrels” so a 1bbl system serves about 330 beers and a 7bbl system serves about 2,315 beers.

There will be lots of space for customers to sit indoors and outdoors to enjoy the many different kinds of beers that will be served at Adopted Dog Brewery. There will also be several bar games for customers to enjoy along with a small stage for live music.

Now here is the most exciting part, well at least in my opinion, Adopted Dog Brewing is owned by the same people that own Tchoup’s Midcity Smokehouse so remember that small menu that was talked about earlier? Well, I think it is safe to say that the menu will feature some delicious food no matter what is being served.

Construction on the brewery has started and should be finished by the Fall of 2022. I don’t know about you but I am very excited for this business to be opening and can’t wait to go try it out.

