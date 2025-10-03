A long-empty restaurant building on Kaliste Saloom Road in Lafayette is finally getting new life. Church’s Texas Chicken has confirmed that it will open a new location at 108 E. Kaliste Saloom, moving into the former Hardee’s building that has been vacant for years.

The space briefly housed a Sam’s Southern Eatery in 2020, but it shut down shortly after opening. Now, a national fried chicken brand is preparing to move in.

Get our free mobile app

According to a report from Adam Daigle with The Acadiana Advocate, Lafayette Consolidated Government has already granted the chain a certificate of occupancy, and Church’s listed the location on its official website.

Church's Texas Chicken Church's Texas Chicken loading...

Church’s in Lafayette

This will mark Church’s fourth restaurant in Lafayette Parish. Other locations include 1602 University Avenue near I-10, a spot along Congress and Ambassador, and a gas station location off Gloria Switch near I-49 in Carencro.

The Kaliste Saloom spot is positioned in a busy corridor, not far from Lafayette Regional Airport. Just steps away sits a Raising Cane’s, which has no trouble drawing fried chicken fans in the area, suggesting plenty of traffic and appetite for another option.

When Will It Open?

While an exact opening date has not been announced, signs point to progress. With permits approved and the brand confirming its plans, locals can expect more updates soon.

Until then, Acadiana fried chicken fans have another reason to look forward to what’s cooking on Kaliste Saloom.