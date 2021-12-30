Every year we are blessed with a list of new laws that take over starting the first of the year. Most of the time we skim it over and there aren't too many that we look forward to. From medical marijuana making headlines to 5-year-olds in Louisiana being required to go to kindergarten, we have some laws to cover.

This year we do have some new laws that you may want to know about:

Juneteenth is a Louisiana State Holiday

David Paul Morris, Getty Images

Louisiana will recognize the day commemorating the end of slavery in the United States as a legal state holiday. The third Saturday in June will be celebrated as Juneteenth Day under a bill passed without any nay votes and signed by Gov. John Bel Edwards.

Most 5-Year-Olds Will Be Required to Attend Kindergarten

John Moore Getty Images

Senate Bill 10 was focused on getting Louisiana children prepared for school, and their focus was kindergarten attendance. Students who turn 5 by September 30th are expected to enroll in kindergarten. The exceptions to the mandate will be made for children who are still 4 on the first day of school. If parents are uncertain about their 5-year-old’s readiness for a school environment can home-school them.

Medical Marijuana Can Be Sold in Smokable Forms

Alberto Ortega, Getty Images

Gov. John Bel Edwards has signed into law a bill that expands the legal forms of marijuana for medical use. Patients that reside in Louisiana will be able to buy up to two-and-a-half ounces of marijuana flower every two weeks.

