Broussard is getting yet another great restaurant as Coterie Restaurant & Oyster Bar in New Orleans will be opening a second location in the bustling south Louisiana city.

According to a Facebook post by Manuel Commercial, the New Orleans-based business will be built in the Country View development at the intersection of Ambassador Caffery Parkway and South Bernard Road.

This development already includes a popular eatery in Fat Pat's along with businesses such as Code Ninjas, The UPS Store, PJ's Coffee, and more.

As you can see in the above post, it will be a while before this new restaurant is open for business as construction documents are still being finalized.

When it does open, what can you expect from Coterie Restaurant?

The New Orleans location at 135 Decatur Street offers a breakfast, lunch, and dinner menu.

Breakfast features traditional fare for that time of day to dishes that are very Cajun in nature like their breakfast skillets that include scrambled eggs featuring favorites like crawfish, blackened shrimp, boudin, and more.

For lunch and dinner, you can delight your taste buds with all kinds of Cajun dishes, from crabcakes, gumbo, shrimp & grits, etouffee, pasta dishes, burgers, wraps, and much more. And of course, there is also an oyster bar with a plethora of raw and grilled options.

Dessert offerings include bread pudding, hot buttered pecan pie, and three-layer chocolate cake.

Hungry yet? If you check out their menu, you will be.

We'll keep tabs on the construction process and let you know when this sure-to-be great restaurant opens up.