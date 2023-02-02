Are you a first responder or certified teacher in Louisiana and are interested in buying your dream home? Well, there is a new program that can possibly help you with some free money towards that endeavor.

The program is called "Keys for Service" and is designed to "help bridge the gap and make it easier and more affordable for our community heroes to purchase their dream homes."

Close up of human hand holding key to a dream house over sky background Nastco loading...

If you do qualify, you can receive 4% of the down payment and closing costs toward purchasing your home.

What are the criteria for "Keys for Service?"

Eligible Louisiana residents who meet one of the following criteria can receive assistance toward purchasing their home:

Active, full-time employees of city, parish, or state law enforcement agencies

Active, full-time firefighters

Active, full-time licensed paramedics

Active, full-time teachers who hold a Louisiana teacher's certification

To qualify, the maximum annual household income for the borrowers is $110,000.

So I meet the criteria. How do I apply?

This program is designed to be easy and simple to use. The Louisiana Housing Corporation works with participating lenders and real estate professionals to make the process as seamless as possible.

You can apply for "Keys for Service" by contacting one of the participating lenders at the link here: Participating Lenders

There are three lenders in Lafayette that are participating in the program. They are as follows:

NOLA Lending - 900 South College Road, Suite 206 - (337) 261-3600

GMFS - 300 Rue Beauregard Building I - (337) 456-3580

Red River Bank - 1911 W. Pinhook Road - (337) 294-1250

To learn more about the program, click here.