IBERIA PARISH, La. — Authorities in South Louisiana have arrested a New York man accused of operating a global gold investment scam that bilked unsuspecting victims out of thousands of dollars.

The Iberia Parish Sheriff’s Office has identified 29-year-old Pengfei Tian, a Chinese national from Flushing, New York, as a central figure in the sophisticated online scheme. Investigators say Tian was in the U.S. on an expired work visa and may be part of an organized criminal group targeting victims via social media.

How the Scam Worked

According to the Iberia Parish Special Investigations Unit, the scam began when victims were contacted online by members of Tian’s group. After gaining trust, scammers introduced a fake “high-yield” gold investment opportunity. Victims were persuaded to send money via untraceable methods, such as cash shipments and cryptocurrency kiosks.

IPSO IPSO loading...

Once victims invested, they were given access to a bogus investment portal that showed inflated profits. The deception escalated when victims were told they needed to repay personal loans or add more funds before “releasing” their supposed returns.

loading...

In some cases, couriers were sent to victims’ homes, claiming they were delivering cash payouts—none of which ever materialized.

Multiple Charges Filed

Tian is facing a long list of felony charges, including:

Criminal Conspiracy

Money Laundering

Racketeering

Theft and Attempted Theft

Obstruction of Justice

Illegal Transmission of Monetary Funds

Public Urged to Remain Cautious

The Sheriff’s Office is warning residents to be wary of online investment offers, especially those promising quick returns or requiring untraceable payment methods.

This investigation is ongoing, and as other members of this alleged criminal enterprise are identified, more arrests are expected.

Get our free mobile app

Anyone with information is urged to contact the Iberia Parish Sheriff’s Office at (337) 369-3714.