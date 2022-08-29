NFL Rookie Shot Multiple Times In Possible Carjacking Attempt

Washington Commanders rookie running back Brian Robinson is in the hospital with non-life threatening injuries after an apparent robbery attempt in Washington D.C. Sunday evening.

Robinson, who was set to be an early-down back for the Commanders, was confronted by two juvenile suspects, according to D.C. Metro police. When police arrived on the scene, they found the NFL rookie with "a couple gunshot wounds to his lower extremities," according to Metro Police Department spokesperson Dustin Sternbeck.

Police say they have identified two potential suspects and found a firearm at the scene. Authorities are not yet sure if the incident was an attempted carjacking. However, Robinson was able to wrestling a firearm away from his attackers. His keys were stolen before the suspects fled the scene.

Commanders coach Ron Rivera immediately went to the hospital when he was told the news.

Robinson did post from his Instagram account that his surgery went okay and that he was on his way to recovery.

Rivera also didn't rule out Robinson returning to the field this year.

"The doctors were very positive with him and he was very positive as well," he told ESPN. "It will be a matter of time before he's back out there. There's no timeline, but everything was very positive."

Robinson joined the Commanders as a third-round draft pick after running for more than 1,300 yards, 14 touchdowns and 14 touchdowns in the 2021 season. He was looking at a possible start for the Commanders against the Jacksonville Jaguars on September 11 after coaches praised his ability to run on the inside.

The suspects in Robinson's shooting remain at large.